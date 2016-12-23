Of the N7trn 2017 budget and the N200 million Borno grass

By Emeka Obieke

In Nigeria budget presentation has become a fanfare and window- dressing affair for the Federal Government. Nigerians are usually not briefed on the performance of the previous year’s budget as and when due.

President Muhammadu Buhari was reeling out figures on Wednesday but forgot that when he presented the 2016 budget in December last year he blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan as usual for the late presentation of the budget. He declared that this year’s budget will be presented earlier since he has more time to do the needful this time around. Behold, the budget still came in December this year like that of 2016.

The Medium Term Framework that the budget for 2017 is to be based on was still being amended by the presidency as at two days ago and has not been approved by the national assembly.

The late presentation of the 2016 budget occurred because it took Baba Go Slow ( as President Buhari is referred to by Nigerians for his sluggish pace in getting things done) seven months to appoint an amalgam of incompetent ministers. Consequently, the 2016 budget will run till the end of May 2017.

The 2017 budget looks good on paper. The problem as usual would be with its implementation.

The 7.29 trillion naira budget is an ambitious one.

Capital expenditure will gulp 30 percent or 2.24 trillion naira while revenue expenditure will gulp 2.98 trillion naira.

There is a budget deficit of 2.4 trillion naira that will have to be financed through borrowing.

Crude oil benchmark is 42.5 dollars per barrel while the crude oil production is 2.2 million barrels per day.

Power, housing, works and transport ministries have large sectoral allocations.

Nigerians will get to know more about the budget on Monday when the Minister of Budget Planning reveals the details.

The President’s men and the grassy affair

The Senate called for investigation into how the committee, the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) allegedly diverted funds meant for the upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The name of Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) reportedly showed up in connection with the alleged spending of over N200 million on the cutting of grass in Borno.

After extending an invitation to him to come explain what he knew about and the SGF failing to show up, the Senate proceeded with its investigation. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee headed by Shehu Sani, the SGF’s ( All Progressives Congress(APC) party mate, turned in its report. The report indicted the SGF.

The Senators incensed by the magnitude of the criminality committed by the SGF, called for his resignation and prosecution.

In the typical fashion of Nigerian politicians, the SGF dismissed his indictment by the Senate as “nonsense and balderdash” without explaining if he was a Director in the ICT company that did the grass cutting.

For a government that claims that it is fighting corruption, this clearly falls short of the standard expected.

Where are the EFCC and the Police in this matter? These agencies always play dumb whenever the president’s fiends and men are mentioned in alleged fraud.

If it were the best the president’s political enemies, the EFCC, DSS and police will move against the perceived political enemies breaking doors and ignoring court judgments to please their big boss.

Nigerians are waiting to see what move the Federal Government will make on this matter.