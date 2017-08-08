OIL PIPELINE SECURITY: FG to engage 10,000 Niger Delta youths

The Federal Government is perfecting plans to employ as many as 10,000 youths from oil producing communities for oil pipeline surveillance and security in the Niger Delta.

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Boroh stated also that those who abducted six students of the Lagos State Model School and who demanded to be included in the Amnesty Programme as a condition for the release of the children, would form part of those that would be engaged for security the nation’s pipeline in the Niger Delta.

He explained that the engagement of the youths of the region for pipeline surveillance and security was part of the Strategic Work Plan for the Niger Delta region which was designed to engage youths from the oil bearing communities.

He said the nine Delta States had forwarded some of the names of the affected youths to the Amnesty Office and the Presidential Villa and these list would be collated for the next inter-ministerial meeting on the Niger Delta.

Boroh stated that a good number of youths in region were taking to crime because of lack of employment opportunities, which he said was a thing of concern to the federal government.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme is responsible for interacting with nine state governments including Ondo State and we aware of what is happening there. They (kidnappers) are also part of those that will benefit from the Federal Government inclusive principle in ensuring that the youths of the region are adequately accommodated in the areas of inclusiveness,” Boroh stated.

He noted by inclusiveness meant ensuring that youths from the oil bearing communities are engaged adequately in the oil business. He said this could be in the form of pipeline surveillance or the modular refinery initiative. He said these would keep youth meaningfully engaged.

“This the Federal Government is aware of and is responsible for ensuring that they achieve in the principle of inclusiveness in the strategic Nigeria Delta programme. The Strategic Work Plan for the Niger Delta region is an inclusive work plan that will involve the youths particularly those from the oil bearing communities.

“I have got names of persons from almost all the states; we will collate them and when I meet with our ministerial group, we will look at it holistically to see how we can get them but nothing less than 10,000 youths are going to be engaged from the oil producing states because it has to do with surveillance of the pipelines. All of them are going to be included,Boroh said.”

Asked if the plan to engage the 10,000 youths would not be hijacked, Boroh said the exercise would involve the leadership of the various communities who had forwarded some of the names of youths from the oil producing communities to his office.

He added that the programme was designed to ensure that those from the producing areas were given the opportunity to benefit from it. He said the involvement of community leaders would make it impossible for the programme to be hijacked as those who would make the list were supposed to be known to their leaders.

Speaking also on the issue of the establishment of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Boroh, debunked insinuations that the Federal Government had dropped the idea of establishing the institution.

He said the university which was one of the reasons for the visit of the Pan Niger Delta Forum to the Presidential Villa, would take off in the next academic year as the government had spent so much on the school and had already appointed a vice chancellor for it.

The Amnesty boss challenged those spreading the rumour that there was no building in the university site to visit Okerenkoko to see things for themselves.

Boroh added that the Federal Government had spent N48 billion Naira on the education of the delegates of the Amnesty Programme.

He said that 277 delegates of the programme graduated from universities across the United States while 140 graduated from universities in the United Kingdom.

Boroh also presented three delegates of the Amnesty Programme who made First Class in Belarus. He gave the names of the delegates as Dan Obi Vincent from Rivers State, Okorie Chukwuemeka from Imo State and Vincent Isoboye from Rivers State.