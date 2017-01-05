Oil workers shut down Total Nig over sack of workers

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers on Thursday ordered stoppage of loading

activities at Total Nig. Ltd. depots nationwide over termination of workers appointment.

The South­West Chairman of the union, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, in a statement said the management of

Total has been resisting the unionisation of workers under its contract programme in Lagos, Kaduna and

Koko in Delta blending plants.

The chairman said that the management of Total had moved further to terminate those workers who had

joined the union in spite of the union efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

He said, “In view of this, the union has directed all workers in Total downstream to stop work until the

management allows workers to unionise and slave labour introduced are cancelled.

“This action should commence immediately.”

A correspondent who visited Total Blending Plant at Kirikiri, Apapa observed that workers blocked the

entrance of the gate with two trailers.

The workers were seen with various placards with inscriptions: “Nigerians enslaving Nigerians in

Nigeria, “Total and Jomog want to sack us because we joined NUPENG”.

The Zonal Vice ­Chairman, South West Chapter of NUPENG, Mr. Rotimi Benjamin, said that the

management of Total had summoned the union to a meeting to resolve the issue.

Benjamin, however, said that the union would not go back on his action until all the issues were

resolved.

(NAN)