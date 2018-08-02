Okorocha: We have 22 states, 53 senators — no more defection from APC

Rochas Okorocha, chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, says no governor will defect from the party again.

The governor gave the assurance at the end of a closed-door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors at the presidential villa on Wednesday.

Okorocha, who briefed state house correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said they deliberated on the defections of two of their colleagues.

“Two of our colleagues left our party. This is politics, it is unfortunate that they have to go,” the Imo governor said.

“We have 22 states, 53 senators now. Nobody is leaving the party anymore. Those who have left, we are aware that they will leave long ago.

“President Buhari means well and he is willing to fight corruption and you all know if you are fighting corruption, it will fight back.

“This is what’s happening.”

Adams Oshiohmole, APC national chairman, also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, saying the governors were on a solidarity visit to President Buhari.

The governors who attended the meeting included Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Others were Jubril Bindow of Adamawa, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo.

Also at the meeting were Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Sani Bello of Niger.

Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Osun deputy governor, Grace Laoye-Tomori, were also in attendance.

Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, who is the current chairman of the Governors’ Forum, as well as governors of Bauchi and Yobe states were absent at the meeting.