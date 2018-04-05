Okowa is a failure, says ex-speaker Ochei

A former speaker of the Delta State House Assembly, Victor Ochei, has come hard on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that the present administration has failed to meet the aspirations of the people.

Ochei, who was the speaker between 2011 and 2014, said Okowa despite being a cabinet member of successive administrations in the state since 1999, had no plans to govern the state.

Speaking on Tuesday night on a radio platform, Politics, on Trend FM in Asaba, the former lawmaker who is now a member of the All Progressives Congress, noted that Okowa had failed to deliver on his campaign promises owing to “lack of vision and planning.”

Ochei, who came third in the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primaries in 2014 where Okowa emerged the candidate of the party, said the PDP lost at the centre in 2015 owing to the glaring impunity and failure to deliver on its campaign promises.

He noted that despite the apology of the PDP, Nigerians would still choose the ruling APC over any other political party for steadily steering the country on the path of economic diversification particularly in the area of agriculture.

Ochei said, “This government (Okowa’s regime) is the worst ever in the history of Delta State. This government is a massive failure. The Okowa-led government is an abysmal failure and I make bold to say it. I challenge them to name their star projects and where they are located?

“I served under Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. I can tell you that there are a lot of star projects during the administration. Under Uduaghan, the Asaba airport was started and completed, the Ughelli/Asaba Road dualisation was done and the Government House Asaba was started and completed. With all their so-called experience, we have the worst administration in Delta.

“This government lacks planning. For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Okowa was part of the previous administrations and knew the policies and strides. Did he plan on how to ensure security and welfare of Deltans? The answer is No!”

Efforts to speak with the Chief Press Secretary to Okowa, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, were unsuccessful.

It was gathered that Aniagwu was attending a town hall meeting with the governor in Koko, the headquarters of Warri North Local Government.