Omokri: Osinbajo spreading lies! Jonathan did not share N150bn before 2015 polls

Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, says a statement credited to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is false.

On Monday, Osinbajo said Jonathan shared N150 billion two weeks before the 2015 polls.

Reacting, Omokri said the “vice-president has again surrendered his lips to Satan to be used to spread slander and lies”.

The former presidency aide challenged Osinbajo to publish evidence that the former president shared the aforementioned amount.

He said Jonathan left behind the funds the Muhammadu Buhari administration is currently using to run the government.

“It is sad that the vice-president has again surrendered his lips to Satan to be used to spread slander and lies. Nigerians may recall that lying is the most consistent achievement of professor Osinbajo’s almost three years as vice-president,” Omokri said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On this most recent allegation by vice-president Osinbajo, let me state categorically that former President Jonathan did not share 150 billion two weeks to the 2015 election.

“If professor Osinbajo has proof that former President Jonathan did so, then we challenge him to publish his proof. He is a professor of law and ought to know that he who alleges must prove.

“Again, it is a lie from the pit of hell that the Jonathan administration spent only N14 billion on agriculture and N153 billion on infrastructure in three years as alleged by the fallacious Osinbajo.

“The Jonathan administration budgeted and spent over $10 billion on infrastructure in the 5 years between May 6, 2010 and May 29, 2015.

“The Buhari administration, which in less than three years has borrowed more money than the PDP borrowed in 16 years cannot point to even one major project they have started and completed,

“Both president Buhari and vice-president Osinbajo keep accusing the Jonathan administration of being corrupt and claim that they run an anti-corruption government.”

He called on Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to call Osinbajo to order if the president would not do so.