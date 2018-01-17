One killed as herdsmen accuse Plateau residents of stealing 350 cows

One person has been killed in what appears to be a clash involving herdsmen and residents in Plateau state.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was killed on Monday night.

Residents alleged that the incident, which occurred in Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa local government area, was orchestrated by herdsmen in the community.

Tyopev Terna, spokesman of the Plateau police command, confirmed the incident to TheCable.

“We had an issue. There was an attack on four people: one was killed, another injured and receiving treatment and two escaped unhurt,” he told TheCable.

When asked about the nature of the attack and those involved, he replied: “Investigation is on, we wouldn’t want to pinpoint anybody.”

The attack came amid claim by herdsmen in the state that 350 of their cattle were rustled by some residents in Bassa and Riyom.

Muhammad Abdullahi, chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau state chapter, said the alleged attack on their livestock took place on Monday night.

Abdullahi said a Fulani herder was also beaten “to a point of coma”.

His statement read: “We are sad with the information reaching us from our branches in Bassa and Riyom local government areas that Irigwe youths militia armed with sophisticated weapon had on Monday 15th January 2018 attacked Fulani herdsmen around Gilda Ado village in Ganawuri district of Riyom LGA.

“The attackers beat a Fulani herder to a point of coma and fled with his cattle numbering 150.

“The report later got to security agencies who gave the cattle rustlers good chase. The security recovered some of the cows dead around Mai Yanga Village.

“On the same Monday night, another armed youths suspected to the Irigwe youths attacked Fulani residents at Dangwal village of Ganawuri and rustled about 200 cows in the attack. Security agencies have confirmed to us that some of the rustled cows had been found.

“These are the kind of situation that leads to major violence in the areas, and this is happening when the area is trying to recover from the recent ugly incidents that led to loss of lives and properties.”

He condemned such acts of criminality, saying “some highly placed political personalities that are benefiting from this cycle of violence”.

