Updated: Justice Onnoghen confirmed Chief Justice by Senate

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, was on Wednesday confirmed as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by the Senate.

Justice Onnoghen had in October 2016 been nominated by both the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) and had also been given security clearance by the Department of State Services (DSS).

President Muhammadu Buhari had sat on the nomination, refusing to forward his name for clearance by the Senate without advancing reasons for his action. Instead, the President nominated him in acting capacity.

Justice Onnoghen’s name was eventually forwarded to the Senate by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on February 8 this year.

Onnoghen who calmly responded to questions from Senators present at the confirmation, assured them and Nigerians that under his watch as CJN, the judiciary would do it’s best to live up to it’s billing as the “Last hope of the Common Man”. He said under his supervision as acting CJN, the judiciary had taken significant steps forward and that the tempo would be sustained going forward.

The new CJN whose screening was witnessed by the top brass of the Nigerian judiciary and leading political figures in the country including Cross Rivers state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and Senator Ita Enang, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Bruhari on Senate Matters, promised to maintain the independence of the judiciary. He was confirmed by a voice vote after the question was put to the Senator by Senator Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate.

Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, and Ita Enang, adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on senate, were present during the confirmation hearing.

Onnoghen was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 and will serve as CJN till December 2020.