Onnoghen: Nabena Cautions South-south Leaders, Governors, others over Threats

The threats and comments by some South-south leaders, Niger Delta agitators and South-south governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the prosecution of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has been condemned by a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary said the attempt to give Justice Onnoghen’s prosecution at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over false asset declaration an ethnic colouration is dangerous, unacceptable and totally misplaced.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has already confirmed inadvertent discrepancy in his asset declaration, although the law says ignorantia legis neminem excusat (meaning: ignorance of law excuses no one). The right and proper thing is to allow the CCT or any other empowered judicial body look at the allegation contained in the petition, consider Justice Onnoghen’s defence and take a judicial decision.

“Resort to blackmail, ethnic coloration, inciting statements and threats to sabotage the country’s economic assets by the South South leaders, Niger Delta agitators and South-South governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the legitimate prosecution must be condemned by all.

“They will be held responsible for any breakdown of the peace in the Niger Delta that has sustained since the advent of the President Muhammad Buhari government.

“The fight against corruption and ensuring the rule of law is blind to ethnic, religious, social, economic and political standing of whoever is accused or indicted for breach of our laws.” The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain stated.

Citing a court decision, Nganjiwa vs FRN (2017)LPELR-43391(CA), Nabena dismissed arguments of the jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct Tribunal to entertain the petition against the Chief Justice of Nigeria without recourse to the National Judicial Commission.