Onukaba: APC Writes Kogi Governor, Offer Condolences

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has written the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello conveying the condolences of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over Sunday’s death of veteran journalist and frontline member of the APC, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba.

Odigie-Oyegun in the letter he personally signed, said the Party’s NWC received the news of the tragic death of Onukaba with grief.

The APC National Chairman called for improved policing of the nation’s highways to rid the roads of security incidents that have led to avoidable human casualties and loss of property.

“On behalf of myself and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), let me convey our deep sadness and sympathies to the immediate family, people and government of Kogi State over the unfortunate and tragic death of one of our own, veteran journalist and frontline member of the APC, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba.

“The death of Onukaba who was a governorship aspirant in the APC’s last Kogi Primary election has left us with a great void and deep feeling of grief.

“The late Onukaba was a versatile, brilliant and celebrated member of the media intelligentsia, literary community and academia who made indelible marks in the various fields – locally and internationally.

“Nigeria and indeed the international community has lost an illustrious son.

“In the course of the late Onukaba professional, national and international service, he brought great honour and pride to Nigeria. I recall, with pride, the late Onukaba years of meritorious and unblemished record of service in the media profession. His articles, biographies and other literary works remain a collector’s item and reference point.

“The circumstances that led to Onikaba’s death is a painful reminder of the need for improved policing of the nation’s highways to rid the roads of security incidents that have led to avoidable human casualties and loss of property.

“Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. Please accept my sincere condolences. May the Almighty God give the late Onukaba eternal rest and the family, particularly his three children the strength to bear the great pain,” the letter read.