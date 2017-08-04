Orji Kalu still with PDP, APC chieftain alleges anti-party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the 2011 election, Prince Paul Ikonne, has revealed how the former governor of Abia state Orji Uzor Kalu, has been romancing the People Democratic Party (PDP) to get favour for his brothers.

Ikonne recalled the concerns he raised against Chief Kalu when the later defected to the APC, saying everything predicted about the former governor is now coming to pass.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Prince Ikonne said by now the former governor ought to know that he has lost so much ground in the politics of Abia state, adding that Orji Kalu should never repeat what he allegedly did as governor of the state which “gave him bad image and put Abia state backward,” he said.

“Abia APC is getting bigger, people will come and remember that when some people said they have joined the party I raised serious concern because of the antecedence of such individuals especially the former governor of Abia State Chief Orji Uzor Kalu and the things I predicted have started playing out now and we will not take it.

“It has come to our notice what he is hobnobbing with Dr Ikpeazu the governor of Abia State in order to fetch his brother, who is a PDP person to run with the governor as his running mate in 2019 while another of his brother will run for Federal House of Representatives in Aba Federal constituency and this is total evil plan against Abia State.

“It is devilish and it is an act I know Abia will resist. It is because this kind of action is capable of tearing the APC apart. Right now, we are building our party because APC is getting stronger in Abia and more people are joining the party, more sincere and focused people are joining the party. So for Chief Orji Uzor Kalu to have started this again is too bad and I condemn it in all totality.

Kalu cannot be in APC and the same time hobnobbing with the sitting governor in bid for his brother to run as the deputy governor to the sitting governor in 2019. Now, my question is under what platform is the arrangement going to take place? Because the governor has not join APC yet, is Orji Kalu one leg in APC and the other one in PDP?

“These are question that are begging for answers and I know Abia State can’t take this kind of thing again. I think he should concentrate all his efforts in the Abia State North Zone and try and win his Senatorial sit instead of trying to plant his brothers to run as a Federal House member from Abia constituency and one to run as a deputy governor with the serving governor.

“You cannot impose any candidate in Abia APC, you should know this kind of idea cannot fly because it is an evil plan against Abians which by the Grace of God will not work out. So, I use this opportunity once again to call on Chief Orji Uzor Kalu to desist from acts that are capable of tearing the APC apart and also capable of scaring the people from joining the party and also make APC to lose in the fourth coming election in 2019.

“The party is getting stronger and positioning its self to win in the forth coming elections and those kind of attitudes can scare well meaning Nigerian’s even the electorate themselves, they will think Orjism is back again in Abia state and APC is not the platform.”

While congratulating Nigerians for their patience with APC led administration in the country, Prince Ikonne assured that the present government will deliver all the promises made to Nigerians.