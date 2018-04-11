Ortom to IDPs: Stop running from killers… defend yourselves with stones

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has asked those affected by the crisis between farmers and herdsmen to defend themselves with stones.

According to PUNCH, Ortom said this on Tuesday when he visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Naka village in Gwer west local government area.

Herdsmen were said to have attacked the village and killed some people.

The governor said citizens must rise up and support the security agencies by “providing lawful and necessary logistics such as information, equipment and financial support to back up their operations”.

He said he is working with traditional rulers and other necessary organs of government to strengthen the vigilante team by giving it legal backing.

“David in the Bible used ordinary stone to defeat his enemy, it is now time for you to stay at home and use the stone in your homes to defend yourself instead of running away,” Ortom said.

“I believe in the rule of law, equity and fairness, but I cannot continue to keep IDPs and l can’t afford to have another IDPs in Gwer West. This must stop. We must stop truncating the future of our younger generation.

“When we allow laws to be violated and nobody takes action, it then allows for impunity and when you give room to impunity, it will result to anarchy which will in turn breed a lawless society.

“Just yesterday (Monday), a soldier was killed in Guma, security agents are not spared. Security challenges are enormous. The gruesome murder of 24 people by Fulani herdsmen is quite condemnable.

“Time has come if you are willing to live in Benue State, you must be ready and willing to be law abiding.”

On his part, Francis Iyanga, chairman of Gwer west local government, said more than 22 persons were killed and seven others were injured during the attack on the village.

SOURCE: The Cable