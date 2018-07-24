Oshiomhole Admits Wooing rAPC Members, Says No Price is Too Much for Peace in APC

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, said he was not ashamed to woo aggrieved members of the party in pursuit of peace in the APC and Nigeria.

Oshiomhole, who said this in Abuja, while delivering his speech at the launch of the book titled, ‘Poorlitics’, stressed that Nigeria’s stability was linked to the stability of political parties, hence the need to ensure that there is peace in the APC.

Aggrieved members of the party, under the platform of Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), had announced their intention to quit the party and are currently in talks with other opposition parties.

Oshiomhole noted that his decision to toe the path of peace was not borne out of cowardice but out of the conviction that there was need to ensure fairness and justice for the overall development of society.

“Over the past 48hours I have read stories in most of our newspapers that I Oshiomhole has been going around not sleeping, going after those who are politically aggrieved and that we are offering juicy promises, according to them, and offering all kinds of inducement for people to remain where they are.

“There are many people who may think I am a coward or that I am not capable to fight, they should ask former President Obasanjo. But it is better we invest every effort, it is better to go to any length in pursuance of peace, in pursuance of understanding.

“If there are genuine evidence that people have been unfairly treated, it is my opinion that you cannot decree peace but you can only work for peace. And peace is a by-product of justice and fairness and so for all of us who are committed to peace we must be seen beyond rhetoric to be committed to fairness and justice.

“And whenever we have evidence that anyone has been unfairly treated or have been denied justice, we have a collective duty to play our part and ensure that the cause of the injustice and unfairness is addressed satisfactorily so that the foundation for sustainable peace and harmony is laid not only in our political life but even in our social and economic life.

“Therefore I am not ashamed and hereby affirmed that I will continue as a Nigerian who want peace in Nigeria and as chairman of the governing party to ensure that there is peace in the party and as a human being to ensure that their is peace in the world”, he said.

While noting that disagreement is bound to occur among members of a group, he stressed that such disagreement should not warrant them to leave the group.

He urged politicians to emulate the political concept of the author of the book, former Governor of Yobe State and a serving Senator, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, adding that the book is an antidote to the rising vote-buying politics in the country.

The book, Poorlitics, is made up of two books; the first encapsulates the story of little Bukar growing up in a rich historical and culture of a feudal, colonial northern Nigerian village, how he fought against the odds and rose to become one of the most successful politicians in Nigeria.

The second contains records of the thoughts of Bukar on what true Progressive Manifesto should be to maximize development and progress.

Earlier, author of the book, Bukar Ibrahim, told the audience, particularly the youth that they don’t actually need much money to run for political office.

The three time governor of Yobe State, who recalled how he was able to defeat moneybags and godfathers in 1991with just his N20,000 savings, urged the youths and others to cultivate the habitat of mingling with the grassroots “through practical, project-based and progressive political leadership.

He said, ” With the people fully behind you, you do not need much money, thugs or godfathers to succeed in politics “.