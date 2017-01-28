Oshiomhole: Nigerian doctors go abroad for medical checkup… why deny Buhari his right?

Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo governor, says he can’t understand why there’s such a “big issue” over President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign trip for medical checkup — when even Nigerian doctors do the same.

Oshiomhole said as governor, he used state funds to sponsor medical checkups abroad for “farmers, villagers, politicians, ordinary people, and the media”.

The former labour leader said rather than spread unnecessary speculation, Nigerians should wish the president well.

“I think it is unnecessary. Let us be honest”, Oshiomhole said, while speaking in his hometown in Iyamho, Estako west local government area during the house of representatives by-election on Saturday.

“As the governor of Edo State, we have had to sponsor, and the records are there, first, Nigerian medical doctors, who request for it in black and white that they had to be treated in India, the UK or US and they give me a variety of reasons why they need that foreign medical check.

“I have seen villagers approaching me that they had prostrate (cancer). They had gone to some local hospitals and they had challenges and they want support to go to India. I had used state funds to support very ordinary people and all kinds of people, including the media, politicians and farmers.

“‎I have had course to travel outside Nigeria for a comprehensive medical check, when I was in doubt. And the experience of Gani Fawehimi shows that if ordinary Nigerian labourers, medical doctors find course to go and do what we call routine physical check, why ‎would anybody make it such a big issue that any Nigerian, including our president, should be denied the right for a thorough check.”

President Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom on Thursday, January 19 for medical checkup and a 10-day leave.

He’s expected to resume work Monday, February 6.

SOURCE:The Cable