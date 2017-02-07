Osinbajo: Buhari is hale and hearty, ‎I spoke with him this afternoon

The acting president told the media in Abuja that he and Buhari discussed the 2017 budget and the meeting with the private sector over the economic recovery plan.

Buhari’s decision to extend his medical vacation indefinitely has led to speculations over his true state.

Osinbajo said: ‎”The president is hale and hearty, I spoke to the president just this afternoon and we had a warm conversation. He was interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we have gone and the meeting today with the private sector and the economic recovery growth plan and I informed him about the protest march and feedback about what people are saying about the economy. He is in good shape.

“Just like he said in his letter to the national assembly he needs to go for a cycle of tests and once he sees the test results and gets medical advice, we expect him very soon.

“I think that the health status of Mr President is an issue that only Mr. President would discuss at the appropriate time. Again he is running test and all of that. Before you will be able to determine your health status you must be able to say this is my health status. Do the test my doctors advised me to do and will wait for the outcome of the test and know my status.”