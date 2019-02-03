OSINBAJO HELICOPTER CRASH: CERLSI urges FG to fix Nigerian roads

The non-governmental organisation, Civil Empowerment & Rule of Law Support Initiative (CERLSI), has feliciated with Nigerians and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, over his miraculous escape of a helicopter crash, which occurred on 2nd February, 2019 while Mr Vice President was on his way to campaign in Kogi state.

While felicitating with Mr. Vice President on his survival of the crash escape, CERLSI Deputy Executive Director, Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku said that the incident is a reminder to government that it should fix and make Nigerian roads.

“Government people are in the habit of abandoning Nigerians on the terribly bad roads. They hop on flights that take them to their respective destinations quickly. As they do this, they have no way of empathetically coming to terms with the fact that most Nigerians spend hours and hours on the roads, and are exposed to robbers and fatal accidents. We hope that today’s miracle is a wake-up call to the Nigerian government to fix the bad roads and save the lives of many Nigerians who do not have the privilege of commuting to and fro on a chopper”, Mr. Etemiku said.

Etimiku said the Benin Auchi-Road is another of such death traps noting that it connects with the Kogi-Lokoja road as a key route for most Nigerians coming from the Southerly regions of Nigeria to the North. He said Nigerians who cannot afford to fly often spend countless hours trying to manouvre through thoroughfares and alleyways to get to their destinations. Some of these roads, the CERLSI Deputy Eexcutive Director said, were constructed during the colonial era.

“CERLSI calls on the Nigerian government to declare a national emergency on all federal roads, and then go on to fix both the Benin-Auchi and Kogi-Lokoja Roads at once. Both these roads are a national embarrassment that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s miraculous survival has exposed. Nigerians have suffered enough on these dangerous roads”, Mr Etemiku said.