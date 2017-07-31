Osinbajo orders military to ensure rescue of abducted oil experts

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says the country will never forget the staff of the University of Maiduguri and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who put their lives on the line so future generations can enjoy the resources of the land.

On Tuesday, the NNPC confirmed the abduction of the workers who had gone on an oil exploration.

In the same vein, the management of UNIMAID had said some of its staff were among the missing experts.

The Boko Haram insurgent group, according to the Nigeria army, carried out the abduction at Magumeri in Gubio local government area of Borno state.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Laolu Akande, spokesperson of Osinbajo, quoted the acting president as saying that the federal government is on top of the situation.

He said the government was working to win the war against insurgency and restore peace to the north-eastern region.

“Some of these extraordinarily selfless Nigerians from the NNPC and the university of Maiduguri put their lives on the line that we and generations to come will enjoy the resources of this land,” Osinbajo said

“We will never forget that sacrifice.

“The objective of this patriotic exercise is to open up new areas for oil exploration for the common good of all Nigerians.

“The terrorist attack resulted in a number of deaths of hard working and innocent Nigerians, and the abduction of some.”

While commiserating with families who lost loved ones to the incident, the acting president ordered the continuation of search and rescue missions to locate and ensure the freedom of all remaining abducted persons.

Osinbajo also hailed the resilience, courage and bravery of the soldiers for their gallant sacrifices for the peace, security and territorial integrity of the country.

He eulogised the soldiers who have paid the ultimate price in the fight against the insurgency, and assured that the welfare of the families of the slain troops would be prioritised.

