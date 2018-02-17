Osinbajo queries IGP over arrest of journalists

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has queried Idris Ibrahim, the inspector-general of police, over the arrest and detention of the Elombah brothers who are journalists with elombah.com.

The two brothers — Daniel and Timothy, publisher and editor respectively — along with six other men were arrested at their Anambra residence on January 1, 2018 reportedly on the orders of Ibrahim.

Tim, who was paraded in handcuffs, was detained for 25 days for allegedly publishing an unfavourable article against Ibrahim.

Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, wrote a petition to Osinbajo over the arrest.

In a response to Keyamo dated January 30, 2018, Ade Ipaye, deputy chief of staff to Osinbajo, said the IGP has been directed to respond to the petition.

Ipaye wrote: “I am directed by His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to acknowledge receipt of your petition against the Inspector-General of Police in respect of the Elombah Brothers.

“His Excellency has asked the Inspector-General of Police to submit his response to the petition, following which any necessary action will be taken. You may also wish to ensure that this Office is appraised of any updates on the matter.

“Please be assured of His Excellency’s highest consideration and best wishes.”

SOURCE: The Cable