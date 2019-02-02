Osinbajo’s chopper crash-lands in Kogi

The chopper carrying Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and members of his team crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi state.

This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the vice-president on media and publicity.

The vice-president is safe.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State,” Akande said via Twitter.

Osinbajo came out of the chopper unscathed, and immediately continued his business in Kabba, receiving a warm welcome from residents as his team drove through the town.

This will be the second time Osinbajo will escape helicopter crash in eight months.

On June 7, 2018, the chopper that conveyed Osibanjo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, was forced to land few seconds after take off.

Akande had explained that the vice-president avoided using his chopper from Gwagwalada where he had gone for an official assignment back to the Presidential Villa, Abuja because of “technical reasons.”

The vice-president was in the college for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants.

Akande, via his verified Twitter handle, confirmed that Osinbajo was conveyed to the venue of the engagement in the same chopper.

He disclosed that Osinbajo returned to the Presidential Villa by road and continued with his schedule.

“VP Osinbajo attended the graduation ceremony of Nigeria Customs Senior Course in Gwagwalada today (Thursday June 7, 2018),” he wrote.

“On his way back, it was decided, for technical reasons, not to fly the chopper that had brought him to the venue.

“He drove back to the Presidential Villa and continued his schedule.”

The vice-president has been going from state to state campaigning for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the All Progressives Congress candidates across the country.

Osinbajo was in Ondo state on Thursday and Friday, campaigning across Ile Oluji, Idanre, and other towns in the state.