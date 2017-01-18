Osinbajo’s visit to Niger Delta, a lifetime opportunity for says Boroh

The visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo to the Niger Delta on Monday and the peace and development offers by the Federal Government to the Area, are a lifetime opportunity to the Region.

Making a review of the visit and its outcome, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd) said the recognition of the environmental challenges of the Niger Delta by the President Muhammadu Buhari Government, its offer to treat the area as a Special Economic Zone and its template for peace, are offers the Region must grab with both hands.

He said the Government’s acceptance of the 16-Point Demand of the Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) as an important Working Document for the resolution of the Niger Delta Issue and the Region’s development is a significant concession which PANDEF and other groups in the Region should embrace.

General Boroh commended President Buhari for his directive that everything possible should be done for the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU) to take-off in the next academic year. He urged all concerned in ensuring this to get to work immediately, and appealed to the National Assembly to pass the NMU Bill timeously to meet the scheduled time table.

The Special Adviser expressed happiness at the very warm reception accorded the Vice President and his delegation by the Niger Delta people and urged all who pledged to work for peace in the Region to keep to their pledge which they made willingly before the country.

General Boroh pointed out that even Siamese twins have disagreements so it is not unlikely that the various peoples who make up the Niger Delta may differ on some issues but added that all the people in the Region have a common agenda of a clean environment, jobs for the unemployed, peace in the Region and overall development. He urged for better understanding and tolerance and the need for a united front by all the peoples in the Region.

General Boroh who is also the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme said a take away from the Vice President’s visit is that people can agitate and win without resort to violence. He said the elders, leaders, traditional leaders and youths in the Niger Delta have a duty to work for a climate of peace in order to ensure development.

He also called on the oil companies to go beyond tokenism and invest in the environment, both human capacity and infrastructural to ensure a win-win outcome as a confidence-building measure in the Niger Delta Region.