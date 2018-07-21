Osun PDP primary election: DSS denies investigating Adeleke on certificate scandal

The Department of State Services says the agency is not investigating any case of certificate scandal against Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke is one of the leading governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, whose primary election is slated to hold on Saturday (today).

The Internet was awash with a story alleging that the senator did not have a genuine ordinary level certificate when he contested the Osun West Senatorial District by-election in July 2017 and that he was arrested for using a proxy to write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for him at a village.

A group known as the Renewal Youth Movement had in the report asked the senator to produce his certificate or be ready to be dragged to court if he failed to do so.

But when contacted by our correspondent on the telephone on Friday, the Director of the DSS in Osun State, Mr. Brown Ekwoaba, said the agency was not investigating any case involving the senator.

Ekwoaba said, “I have heard that rumour or speculation or whatever it is called, but as far as I am concerned, we are not carrying out any investigation of such. We don’t have such case here.”

Meanwhile, Adeleke has described the allegations against him as lies fabricated to discredit him ahead of the party’s primary holding today.

Adeleke, who said this through his younger brother, Dele Adeleke, in an interview with our correspondent, described the story as falsehood.

Dele said, “How can anybody believe such a story? You know the kind of opposition that rose up against him last year. Do you think the APC would not have raised the issues if he did not have the authentic certificates?

“Also, you are free to go to the school he attended and verify. That will be better than hearing from me or him. That story is not true and it should be discountenanced.”