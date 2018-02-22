Over 50 Schoolgirls Missing After Boko Haram Attack, Yobe Govt Confirms

Yobe State government has confirmed that over 50 schoolgirls are missing from the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) located in Dapchi, Headquarters of Bursari Local Government area of the state.

The girls went missing after gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists invaded the school days ago.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in a statement made available to Channels Television on Wednesday, February 21 said since the day of invasion by the terrorists over 50 schoolgirls are still missing.

“Out of the 926 students in the school, over 50 are still unaccounted for as of the time of this statement.

“As the public is aware, the students were helped by their teachers to escape through the night to the surrounding bush and villages as the terrorists stormed the town last Monday,” Gaidam said.

Location of Dapchi on Google map.

The statement which was signed by the Director-General Press Affairs of Gaidam, Abdullahi Bego said information was received about some of the girls being found in the general area to which they escaped.

It added further that the Yobe State Government has no credible information yet as to whether any of the schoolgirls were taken hostage by the terrorists but is currently working with the army and law enforcement to ensure that the missing girls are returned safely.

“The Yobe State Government is working with the Nigerian Army and other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that all students in the school are fully accounted for,” Gaidam said in the statement.

Governor Gaidam, however, expresses sadness over the incident. He has since directed all relevant personnel and agencies to work closely with the army and other security organisations.

He, therefore, assured parents and the school community that the state government will do everything necessary to ensure that all the missing schoolgirls are found and returned to their school and families and that security is improved in the area.

