Oyegun laid the foundation for my victory, says Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), laid the foundation for his “resounding victory”.

Delivering his inaugural address at Akure Sports Complex on Friday, Akeredolu commended Oyegun for his “strict adherence to lofty principles”, saying history would be kind to him.

He also thanked all governors of the ruling party who chose to be “counted in honour”.

“An especial reverence must be reserved for our indefatigable party chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, whose strict adherence to lofty principles and doggedness laid the foundation for our resounding victory at the polls,” he said.

“This exemplary leader behaved like a true elder, whose sagely presence in the village square not only professed rectitude but acted it, resolutely, affirming nobility of the human spirit.

“Our party benefitted, tremendously, from his vast experience in public service. We are eternally grateful. The verdict of history shall be kind to him.”

The primary which produced Akeredolu was controversial. Some aspirants who lost to the governor petitioned a panel set up to probe the exercise.

The panel recommended the annulment of the primary, but the national working committee (NWC) of APC under the leadership of Oyegun, waved aside the recommendation.

This infuriated some APC leaders like Bola Tinubu, national leader, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Tinubu even called for the resignation of Oyegun.

However, Akeredolu acknowledged the presence of Tinubu at his inauguration.

He also thanked the people for having confidence in him, promising them that his administration would look into the problems confronting the state.

“We understand the challenges, and these are quite apparent to those within and outside the system. We will work towards addressing these challenges in delivering on our mandate to our people,” he said.

“We particularly seek the support and cooperation of the civil service and all organs of labour. We will drive efficiency through capacity building and training needs assessment targeted at retooling our civil servants. Be rest assured that your welfare, training, capacity building and the overall interests of our people will be one of the highest pillars of our mandate.

“We acknowledge the constraints that our current financial situation will place on our ability to deliver on our mandate. We however, believe that an adequate focus on transforming the current socio-economic status of our state will lead to substantial internally generated revenue for our state. We believe that Ondo state has the required resources – human and material to ensure our sustainability in the short, medium and long term.

“We are looking at building on our existing relationships with local and international development partners. Many of them have been there for us in the time past, and we reach out to them, especially at the new dawn in the administration of our state. I am therefore using this opportunity to reach out to businesses, manufacturers, private investors as well as potential international partners. You are welcome to Ondo state.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives; Bisi Akande, and former governor of Osun state, were among the guests at the occasion.

Some of the governors were Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture; Kayode Fayemi, minister of mines and steel; and Chris Ngige, minister of labour, were all in attendance.

