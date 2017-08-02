Oyo Central decries marginalisation in the State governorship seat

After decades of marginalization in the political landscape of Oyo state, the Oyo Central Senatorial District Liberation Movement has clamoured for the governorship seat for the zone come 2019 election.

Coordinator of the movement, Comrade Victor Oyelayo, who briefed the press expressed dissatisfaction about the exclusion of Oyo Central Senatorial District in the political arrangements of the Executive arm of Oyo state government from 1999 till date. Stressing that it is politically expedient to balance the democratic equations in the next dispensation with Oyo central producing the next governor in 2019.

The movement bemoaned that Oyo Central can only boast of political non inclusiveness at the top echelon of governance in the state when other senatorial districts like Oyo South had produced governors such as Alh. Lam Adeshina, Sen. Rasheed Ladoja and the incumbent governor, Abiola Ajumobi amongst several deputy governors in the past. Oyo North on its part have also produced former governor Alao Akala.

According to the movement, emphasis must be placed on collective participation in Oyo state politics, the historical maneuvering, exploitation and political arm twisting of Oyo central must come to an end in 2019. The group went further to state that the growth and development of the state must not be undermined by ethnic, racial or sectional politicking, therefore, all hands must be on deck to develop Oyo state to an enviable standard and this can only be achieved when all interest groups and not just a few sections is involved in running the affairs of the state.

The appeal therefore goes to all stakeholders including the political elites, civil society and professional organizations, artisans, market men and women across the length and breadth of Oyo state to look beyond the two senatorial districts that have usurped power in the state in the last 18 years, rather, they should support the fight against sectional marginalisation to a stand still in future gubernatorial election in the state.

According to Comrade Victor “the highly sensitive political Pace setter state needs a vibrant, intellectually sound, politically experienced and forward looking grassroots mobiliser from Oyo central senatorial district as Governor of Oyo state come 2019 for the dividends of democracy to be evenly distributed amongst the good people of Oyo state and to guarantee equity, fairness, social justice and a mutually beneficial political climate in the state.

“We have been marginalised for too long and our movement will continue to mobilise and vigorously pursue our goals by all legitimate means within and outside the state to conform with the socially and politically acceptable standard” says Comrade Oyelayo