PACAC Executive Secretary, Prof Owasanoye, replaces Nta as ICPC boss

The Federal Government on Tuesday removed Ekpo Nta as chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission (ICPC).

Nta, ICPC boss since October 2012 after spending about one year in acting capacity, was removed as part of a shake-up of four government agencies. Nta who was redeployed to the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission as Full-time Commissioner, has been replaced as ICPC boss by Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PAC).

No reason was given for Nta’s redeployment in the statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The statement signed by Bolaji Adebiyi, a director in the press unit of the OSGF, disclosed that Nta and other members of the salaries and wages commission are to serve for a term of five years.

Other appointments announced by the statement include those of Siaka Idoko as Chairman/CEO of the Investment and Security Tribunal, and Engr. Chidi Izuwah as Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.



The statement also announced the appointment of Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, chairman of newly established Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property. Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran will act as Secretary to the Panel.

SEE STATEMENT BELOW:

OSGF PRESS RELEASE

Ref: No. PPR/OSAGF/PR/03

1st August, 2017

His Excellency, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has approved the underlisted appointments in Federal Government Agencies.

A. Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission

(i) Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye – Chairman

(ii) Dr. Grace N. Chinda – Member

(iii) Okolo Titus M. – Member

(iv) Barr. Obiora Igwedebia – Member

(v) Mrs. Olubukola Balogun – Member

(vi) Group Captain Sam Ewang (Rtd.) – Member

(vii) Justice Adamu Bello – Member

(viii) Hannatu Mohammed – Member

(ix) Abdullahi Maikano Saidu – Member

(x) Dr. Sa’ad Alanamu – Member

(xi) Yahaya Umar Dauda – Member

(xii) Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki – Member

(xiii) Maimuna Aliyu – Member

(xiv) Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar – Secretary

The appointment of the Chairman is for 5 years, while the tenure for all the members is 4 years. Also, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

B. National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission

(i) Ekpo Nta, Esq – Full-time Commissioner

(ii) Alhaji Dauda Yahaya, mni – Full-time Commissioner

(iii) Hon. Garba Musa Gulma – Full-time Commissioner

(iv) Barr. Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani – Part-time Commissioner

(v) Mr. Geoffery Yeilong – Part-time Commissioner

(vi) Prof. Ropo Shekoni – Part-time Commissioner

(vii) Ahmed Mahmud Gumel – Part-time Commissioner

(viii) Permanent Secretary,(Estab.) OHCSF Member

(ix) Permanent Secretary,Fed. Min. of Labour & Prod. – Member

(x) Comrade Isa Aremu (NLC) -Member

(xi) Mr. Chuma Nwankwo (NECA) -Member

The new appointments are for a period of 5 years. The Chairman of the Commission is High Chief Richard Egbule, while Mr. E. A. Thompson is the Secretary. Both were appointed in August 2014.

C. Investment And Security Tribunal

(i) Siaka Isaiah Idoko – Chairman/CEO

(ii) Jude I. Udunni – Full-time Member

(iii) Mr. Nosa Osemwengie – Full-time Member

(iv) Abubakar A. Ahmad – Full-time Member

(v) Albert L. Otesile – Full-time Member

(vi) Emeka Madubuike – Part-time Member

(vii) Kasumi Garba Kurfi – Part-time Member

(viii) Edward O. Ajayi – Part-time Member

(ix) Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor – Part-time Member

(x) Mamman Bukar Zargana – Part-time Member

D. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

(i) Engr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah – Director-General

This appointment is also subject to Senate confirmation.

E. In another development, the Acting President, with powers conferred on the President by Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 has approved the setting up of a Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property. The Chairman of the Panel is Chief Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution. Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran is the Secretary to the Panel.

