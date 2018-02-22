Passengers Accuse Dana Air Of Neglect After Port Harcourt Mishap

The passengers of the near crash landing of Dana Plane at Port Harcourt International Airport are lamenting over what they describe as utter neglect being experienced since the incident occurred.

According to them, no one has come forward to explain what transpired yesterday evening or inform them about how to access their luggage.

One of the passengers also informed our correspondent that contrary to reports, the plane landed normally, but could not explain what happened thereafter.

Meanwhile, Dana Air has refuted claims that they (passengers) have been treated with neglect.

In a statement by the Media Communications Manager, Dana Air, Kingsley Esenwa, “We cannot neglect and will never neglect our guests.

“We have been in touch with them since the incident and have also assured them of our willingness to assist where necessary. We have also provided logistics to ensure that all checked-in items are delivered to them as soon as possible”.

However, it is business as usual as passengers were seen trying to purchase their tickets to their various destinations from the same airline.

Unconfirmed reports have it that some officials of FAAN and Dana Airline are currently at the spot where the Plane ended up, which they say has been cordoned off.