PDP candidate for House of Reps urges Police to arrest sponsors of students caught with fake voters card in Osun

The PDP candidate in Ede North/ Ede South/ Egbedore/ Ejigbo Federal constituency, Mr Bamidele Salam has called on authorities of the Nigeria Police Force not to be compromised on the matter of some Students caught with fake voters cards in Alajue town in Ede South Local government on the eve of the aborted Presidential and National Assembly election.

This charge was contained in a Press Statement issued by the candidate today.

Mr Salam said the 13 Students who were part of an advance team of over 200 students of the Federal Polytechnic Ede were induced by a serving member of the Osun State House of Assembly to use fake voters card in the Presidential and National Assembly election which was to hold on Saturday.

The Statement added that the fake voters were lodged in the residence of one Mr Najeem Musa, who is a personal assistant to the said member of the House of Assembly, opposite the Alajue Community High school on the night of Friday 15th of February before vigilant members of the community apprehended them and handed them over to the Police in Ede South Local government.

Mr Salam said the Students had confessed that they were hired by the APC to use voters cards procured from Lagos state with a promise that each of them would be paid five thousand Naira at the end of the election.

The PDP candidate therefore charged the Police to immediately arrest the sponsors of the illegal act and bring them to justice without delay.

While calling on the Police authorities to resist attempts by APC leaders to sweep the matter under the carpet, the PDP candidate said the incidence was a further proof of the desperation of the ruling party to disrupt the smooth conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly polls and manipulate the election in favour of its candidates.

Mr. Salam said the PDP as a law abiding party does not encourage self-help,hence its resort to handing over the suspects to the Police who should immediately do the needful in order to prove its neutrality in this matter.

Salam added that the party is in possession of credible information to the effect that the All Progressive Congress in Ede Federal constituency plans to use thousands of procured Permanent Voters cards with the connivance of some INEC officials in parts of Ede North and South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Local Governments.

Where that fails, the APC intends to intimidate voters through various acts of violence which would lead to cancellation of votes in several polling units.

Mr Salam therefore called on PDP members to remain vigilant in all communities and be ready to cast and defend their votes on Saturday; noting that adequate arrangements are being made to foil all evil plots and ensure that the votes of the people count in this election.

The Statement also called on the INEC to ensure that card readers deployed to the polling units are functional and allow party agents to monitor the accreditation process in order to prevent use of fake PVCs by unscrupulous persons being hired by desperate politicians.