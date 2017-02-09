PDP condemns police bribery allegation against Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned a police report alleging the involvement of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in bribing officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, said the alleged recovered money displayed by the police reminded him of the actions of magicians.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the submission of the report of Jerry Gana-led PDP Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee, Mr. Makarfi said there was no evidence to prove that the money was from Mr. Wike.

“The police brought out money saying it was confiscated from INEC officers.

“We too could have brought some monies here and also said they were confiscated from INEC officers.

“What of the money with the police and other security agencies? Have they not compromised or is the money not recoverable?’’ Mr. Makarfi asked.

He cautioned against bastardising public institutions to do government biding, saying, “it is either we do the right thing or the right thing will be done to us”.

Also speaking, Dayo Adeyeye, Secretary National Caretaker Committee, while urging the police to stop harassing Mr. Wike, advised the Inspector-General of police to be conscious of his action on the matter.

“What is the evidence that the monies recovered from INEC officers were from the PDP or the governor? Were the monies marked?

“So, APC did not bribe INEC officers?’’ he asked.

The police panel, constituted by police high command, submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday in Abuja.

The report stated that N111 million was recovered from 23 INEC officials that participated in the Rivers state Assembly re-run elections.

The police quoted the INEC officials as saying that Mr. Wike gave them the money to rig the election in favour of the PDP.

The recovered cash was displayed during the presentation of the report at Police Headquarters, Abuja.

The chairman of the panel, Damian Okoro, Deputy Commissioner of Police, made the allegation while presenting the team’s report to the Inspector-General of Police.

Mr. Okoro alleged that three senior election officials collected N20 million each out of the N360 million allegedly given to key officials by Wike.

He said the other officials received N15 million each. (NAN)