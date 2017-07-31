PDP condoles with Lamido over loss of daughter

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP), on Sunday prayed that Allah grant the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of his Daughter daughter Hajiya Hadiza Sule Lamido.

Hadiza died at age of 38 in India, after a brief illness. She is survived by three children and her husband.

The party made it known that her heartbreaking.

A statement signed by Chinwe Nnorom, Head, Publicity Division, on behalf of the National Publicity Secretary, said:

“The PDP, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of the Organs and the entire PDP Family, commiserate with one of the Founding Fathers of our great Party and former Governor of Jigawa State, H.E. Alhaji Sule Lamido over the Demise of his Second Daughter, Hajiya Hadiza Sule Lamido.

Hadiza, a mother of three children passed on at the Age of 38 on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in India after a brief illness,” the party stated.

The party noted that it was heartbreaking for any man to lose his daughter especially at such a young age.

“Our leader sir, we identify with your loss at this trying period; more so that her sudden departure must have left you with so much sorrow.” Take heart! We believe in your capacity to overcome this painful loss; and may Allah grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We pray that you will not sorrow again in the remaining days of your life,” the party said