PDP: FG plotting to strangle opposition to pave way for Buhari’s self-succession bid

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged the federal government is plotting to clamp down on opposition figures.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said the government has set up a committee to “persecute” its leaders.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of planning to “emasculate and effectively decapitate” the opposition in the country.

“Currently, the APC has fully commenced a major onslaught on leaders and key voices in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly our state governors, opposition leaders in the national assembly as well as our presidential hopefuls,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the alleged plot is to “push a self-succession bid for President Muhammadu Buhari seeing that their (APC) chances of winning the presidential election get slimmer by the day”.

“[There are] advanced plots by the federal government to clamp down on key leaders of the party and begin to drop in public places, alleged confessional statements made under duress in the desperate attempt to achieve a pre-determined end of validating the bandying of corruption allegations against members of the PDP,” he also said.

“We have also been made aware of a special presidential committee put up by the federal government to persecute our leaders.

“Already, no fewer than 28 cases have been filed based on trumped-up charges. Also, we are privy to series of clandestine meetings between agents of the APC and some compromised judicial officers to get conviction at all cost.”

The PDP also said Nigeria is currently passing through her “darkest hours”.

The party spokesman added: “Our constitutional democracy is under severe attack. Agents of fascism are on the prowl.

“As we speak, Nigeria, as a nation is being pushed to the brinks and personal freedom of citizens under our constitution is no longer guaranteed.”