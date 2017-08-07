PDP Professional group wants Atiku, others back home

A group in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); National PDP Professionals and Business Group (NPPBG) has made a call to the leadership of the party to urgently put in motion activities to lure former members especially, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, back to the party.

Coming out of her National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja at the weekend the NPPBG which acknowledged that most of the members who left had sincere grievances against the party however resolved to appeal to and pursue the immediate return of especially all ‘founding fathers of our great party the PDP back Home’.

The body whose membership comprise of professionals in the party has vowed to as a matter of urgency pursue genuine reconciliation independent of the party’s reconciliation committee by going round the 36 states of the federation to meet with the founding fathers and plead with them to return home in spite of their grievances.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting on Sunday, a senior member of the group, Hon. Odaudun Abrahams said the group is appealing particularly to former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubarkar, to return home as the aspirations of Nigerians to do away with this group of Aggrieved Politicians Congress (APC) will be greatly enhanced by his return to the PDP.

Odaudu said “we are also calling on other founding fathers and leaders like Chief Barnabas Gemade, Alh Danjuma Goje , Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the peoples General Col. Suleiman Babanawa , Air Marshal Atawodi, Dr. Philip Salawu, Senator George Akume, Senator Ken Nnamani, Charles Soludo, Alh Jibrin Echocho, Alh Ibrahim Linco Ocheje, Amb. Isaac Onuh, Chief Shola Akamode DCP Aurelius Adejo (rtd) to mentioning but a few to please as a matter of urgency return home as they sincerely have no stake and are bein under-utilized where they currently are.

“These leaders came together on the 28th day of July 1998 in Abuja with the idea of bringing together patriotic and like minded Nigerians into a single but formidable political party capable of organizing Nigeria into a nation responsive to the aspiration of its people by democratically pursing her objectives without regards to region, personal aspirations, or ethnic affiliation.”

He added that the PDP was formed to promote national integration and peaceful co-existence of all the diverse communities in the country, which is what this regime has taken away from Nigeria but strongly needed by Nigerians.

“It is an undisputable fact that every member of the party has been hurt one way or the other but, shall we continue in our bitterness and allow Nigerians perish in the hands of these dictators in agbada? Never!

“Can we achieve all of these in an atmosphere of bitterness and unforgiveness? we must forgive one another and come back home. Alh Atiku Abubarkar, come back home. Great leaders of our party come back home, founding fathers return home in spirit and flesh,” he concluded.