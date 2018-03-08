PDP rates Wike high on infrastructural devt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, scored Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State high on infrastructural development, noting that every aspect of the state was receiving due attention.

This came as no fewer than 1,000 members of One Million Project, a support group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, defected to PDP through the Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI.

Speaking while receiving the defectors at State Primary School, Aleto, Eleme, spokesman of PDP and Secretary of GDI, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, said Wike had done well in infrastructure, noting that his projects were attracting more people into the PDP family.

Nwanosike claimed the people were tired of APC’s promise of “there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” adding that the disappointments of the APC government at the federal level will affect them in 2019.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to Wike on Political Planning and Strategy, Chief Glory Emeh, noted that the governor would be happy to hear that those who had made Eleme difficult for him politically are now with the PDP.

However, in a swift reaction, Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, said the defection will not in any way affect the party, stressing that Eleme remains one of the strongholds of APC.

Finebone said: “The assertion by the defectors in Eleme, who claim to be members of APC that their defection will have impact on the APC now or in the future is simply ludicrous and baseless.