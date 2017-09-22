PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah, queries Kashamu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has suspended Ifeanyi Ubah, chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd.

A statement issued by the national caretaker committee of the party said Ubah was suspended for making disparaging allegations against the party over the Anambra governorship primary election which he lost to Oseloka Obaze.

The party also said it had issued a query to Buruji Kashamu, a senator from Ogun state, for his involvement in “issues” at the state chapter of the party.

“The national caretaker committee today announced the suspension of Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, over his disparaging and unfounded allegations against some party members and elders,” it said.

“Dr Ubah while expressing his dissatisfaction with the decisions of the national caretaker committee on the report of the Anambra guber appeal panel which affirmed the election of Hon Oseloka Obaze, made several allegations against the party over which he was queried. The matter has been referred to the national disciplinary committee for further action.

“In the same vein, the party also queried Senator Buruji Kashamu over his involvement in some issues in Ogun state chapter of the PDP.”

