PDP threatens to boycott 2019 polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to boycott the 2019 general election if there are signals that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies would not show neutrality during the exercise.

Uche Secondus, chairman of the opposition party, said this when a combined delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) paid him a visit at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Secondus, who alleged that the Ekiti governorship election was rigged, said his party does not have confidence in INEC.

“We are still contemplating on whether we will participate in the 2019 elections or not. We are yet to take a decision on this,” he said.

“We are not sure that the security agencies and INEC would be impartial and transparent. In the Ekiti elections, there were instances our party agents’ tags were removed and given to the APC agents. There were clear cases of manipulation, ballot snatching and harassment of our party agents.”

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Kolapo Olusola, PDP candidate in the exercise.