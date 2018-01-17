Peace Corps Pledges To End Persistent Crises In Communities

The National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) has said it has the the capacity to curtail persistent crises in the country saying a mediation agency is required to guarantee sustainable peace.

The Corps’ Commandant General, Dr. Chinedu Nneji who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja commended the Nigerian Army, Police and other security agencies for their efforts in maintaining security of lives and property.

He however, explained that the peace the Army and other security agencies step in to restore in troubled communities was elusive hence the need for the Peace Corps who are professional mediators to step in to guarantee sustainability.

Nigeria has been engulfed in series of crises occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency, militancy in the Niger Delta region, kidnapping and most recently herdsmen/farmers crisis resulting to loss of several lives and destruction of property.

To stem the tide, Dr. Nneji appealed to the President to assent to the National Peace Corps bill to enable the agency step in to fill the gap that exist in ensuring sustainable peace in the country.

“We have a strategy which we will adopt. It is contained in our blueprint and we will release that as soon as the Federal Government signs the bill. So far, people should know that what we intend to adopt is policy of dialogue and mediation. We will be there in a very special way.

“We are chartered mediators,we are professional mediators in disputes no matter the magnitude of the dispute. We will make sure that there is no loss of lives and property as a result of disputes.

” We intend to establish mediation centres in all the localities in Nigeria. It is going to exist side by side with Police stations”, the Commandant explained.

On the issue of herdsmen/farmers feud, the Commandant General hinted that the Corps plans to register all farmers,herdsmen and cattle so as to be able to verify claims that have hitherto resulted to clashes and nip them in the bod.

“We intend to register both the farmers,herdsmen and their cattle. By so doing, we will be able to identify which cattle was rustled when issues of rustling occur and of verified we will know if there is need for compensation. We will also look at the aspects of farmers claiming that there is loss of lives and ascertain how many lives were involved and whether it was as a result of farmers/herdsmen crisis or not”.

Dr Nneji commiserated with Benue people, Adamawa, Rivers and other states that have lost lives to crises and appealed to Nigerians to always explore dialogue as a means of resolving disputes.

He also congratulated President Muhammad Buhari and the military for a successful laying of wreath for in honour of the fallen heroes.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly in 2017 passed the National Peace Corps bill which is before the President. If the President ascent to it, the two exiting Peace Corps agencies are expected to be merged to add to the security architecture of the country