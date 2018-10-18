Peter Obi is a gift from Ndigbo to Nigeria, says Abia gov

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia, says Peter Obi is a gift from the Igbo to Nigeria.

He said south-east governors are not opposed to his emergence as running mate of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ikpeazu said this on Wednesday after accompanying Obi to the site of the pipeline fire that killed scores in Umuimo and Umuadoro communities of Abia.

He said: “I want to seize this opportunity to officially and publicly congratulate our leader and our brother, Mr Peter Obi.

“He is a worthy son of Igboland and a worthy Nigerian; one of the best in this clime, for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“Mr Peter Obi is a gift from Ndi-Igbo to this country and his work and pedigree bear eloquent testimony of the Igbo DNA.

“It will be foolhardy for anybody not to queue and support and make sure that he continues to serve this country to the best of his ability.”

He said the south-east governors are happy with his nomination as vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, adding that he is expected to hold a meeting with them.

“He (Obi) had promised that he was returning and coming to speak with us and we said yes, we were willing to speak with him,” he said.

“At no time did the governors or the leadership of Ndi-Igbo at any level say that we are not happy.

“If anything, we think that his choice was apt and you can see the widespread reception across Nigeria and if we are banking on the 11 million Igbos in Diaspora to vote, it is only Mr Peter Obi that can get there.”