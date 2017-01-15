Petroleum products loading resumes at NNPC depots nationwide

Loading Activities have resumed in depots of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, nationwide.

The resumption of activities at the depots across the nation followed the suspension of a strike action by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

The Corporation’s current petroleum products stock holding is robust at over 37 days PMS (petrol) sufficiency.

The Corporation noted that with the resumption in production of diesel and kerosene by the nation’s three refineries located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, Nigerians can be rest assured that the seamless flow of petroleum products during the yuletide season would be sustained.

While pledging its commitment to sustain the prevailing harmonious relations with industry unions, the NNPC urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying as there is adequate supply of white products to meet their needs nationwide.

The Corporation also called on members of the public and other stakeholders to refrain from any act that could impede the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the Country.