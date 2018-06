Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former president Olusegun Obasanjo today in Abuja.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met former president Olusegun Obasanjo at a forum organised by the Gusau Institute in Abuja.

The theme of the discussion is: ‘A New Era for China-Africa Cooperation at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.