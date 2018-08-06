PHOTOS: Akpabio visits Tinubu — after trip to Buhari

Godswill Akpabio, senate minority leader, visited Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday.

Akpabio, who served his two terms as governor of Akwa Ibom under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was elected a senator, still under PDP, reportedly visited Tinubu ahead of his plans to join the ruling party.

He was with President Muhammadu Buhari in London during the weekend, having visited Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at Aso Rock earlier in the week.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, and many APC chieftains have expressed delight with the development.

There are reports that the senator would formally join APC at a rally in Akwa Ibom on Wednesday.

Here are some pictures of the visit: