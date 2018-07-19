PHOTOS: Saraki, three APC governors meet PDP leaders in Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki; Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto; Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue; and Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara; met with some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s number three citizen and the governors were elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They pulled out of the PDP to form nPDP in the buildup to the 2015 election and teamed with APC to take power from the party which ruled Nigeria for 16 years.

Uche Secondus, chairman of the PDP, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, Kawu Baraje, leader of the nPDP, also attended the meeting.

