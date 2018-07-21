PHOTOS: Train collides with passenger bus in Lagos

A fatal accident involving a bus and a train occurred at Old Abeokuta Road by Odejobi junction on Friday.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Twitter handle, the accident occurred on Friday morning. The number of casualties wasn’t stated, except that it hindered the flow of traffic at that end of town.

As of the time of filing this report, the traffic management agency has revealed that the scene of the “fatal train-bus accident has been fully recovered. Our officers are currently flushing the heavy traffic trail it has left behind.”