Please free us from this trial, Saraki’s lawyer begs CCT judge

‎Kanu Agabi, counsel to Senate President Bukola Saraki, has appealed to Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to end Saraki’s trial.

The nation’s number three citizen is facing 16 counts of false asset declaration brought against him by the government, and his trial continued on Wednesday.

Welcoming counsel for the prosecution and the defence to the tribunal, Umar said he hoped that this year’s proceedings would be rancour free.

He also said he‎ believed everyone was happy to be back at the tribunal.

‎But Agabi quickly rose to say the defence was not happy to be at the tribunal.

“Our prayer this year is that you free us from all these. We are not happy to be here,” he said.

“It is my fervent prayer is that this matter will end in peace.”

