Police announce arrest of 59 ‘IPOB members’

The police have announced the arrest of 59 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state.

The police have also confirmed the death of an officer after an attack by members of the now outlawed group.

Anthony Ogbizi, the state police commissioner, who stated these, also said the suspected members of IPOB, recently arrested, would be prosecuted for murder, arson and other related crimes.

Ogbizi disclosed this at a media briefing where he paraded seven of the suspected members of IPOB at Ariaria police station in Aba.

He said with the proscription of the group by governors in the south-east and its declaration as a terrorist group by the Nigeria defence headquarters, anybody found with Biafra materials would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the suspects would be prosecuted under the anti-terrorism act to ensure they were properly dealt with.

While restating what the army had earlier said, Ogbizi said IPOB had shown itself to be a “terrorist group” which must be dealt with as such.

He said, between September 10 and September 14, the Ariaria police station was attacked by suspected members of IPOB who destroyed everything at the station.

He said they came with petrol bombs which they used to gain entrance, destroy property and took three pump-action guns.

“Even some policemen were seriously injured. In fact as I am talking to you, one of the injured police officer is dead. Doctors tried in vain to save his life,” he said.

“Now we have lost a soul and you know what it takes to train a police officer. You know the vacuum that creates. It takes a minimum of one year to train a police officer.”

Ogbizi said they also destroyed property of lawful citizens too, adding that their demonstration was not peaceful.

He also alleged that the group attacked a nearby bank to get money to acquire more weapons.

The police boss said about 30 IPOB members were arrested when they attacked soldiers at Isiala Ngwa and about 29 were arrested in Umuahia.

He said suspected IPOB members also attacked military officers and the residences of commissioner of police and AIG zone 9 in Umuahia.

Ogbizi said the army recovered several exhibits including the coat of arms of Biafra from the suspects.

“As I am talking to you now information reaching me said they have started gathering at Nnamdi Kanu’s house”,he said.

Ogbizi called on citizens to volunteer information on the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.

He denied the rumours circulating in the state that security agents arrested Kanu’s father.

SOURCE: The Cable