Police declare Dino Melaye wanted

The Kogi State Police Command has declared the lawmaker representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, wanted.

Also, the Police on Wednesday confirmed the escape from custody of two suspects arrested and paraded last week for allegedly working for the senator and the son of a former governor of Kogi State, Mohammed Audu.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga said the duo have been placed on Interpol watchlist.

Janga said the two suspects paraded last week, Kabir Seidu and Nuhu Salisu, were among six suspects that escaped from custody in the early hours of Wednesday.

The other escapees are Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed.

The Police Commissioner said the Interpol had been notified to arrest the six suspects, including Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu.

He added that five officers have been suspended while investigation into the matter has commenced.

He said, “Investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing, while thirteen police officers who were on duty when the incident occurred have been detained for interrogation.”