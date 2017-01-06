Police dismiss six policemen attached to Wike over misuse of firearms during re-run election

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, have dismissed an Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over alleged misuse of firearms during the December 2016 legislative rerun election in the state.

The errant operatives namely: ex-Inspct. Eyong Victor, ex-Sgts. Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor, allegedly stormed the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit.

They were said to have prevented the results from getting to the appropriate collation centre designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in disobedience to senior officers present.

Parading the former policemen on Friday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Donald Awunah stated that their actions contradicted the provisions of Force Order 237.The affected operatives protested loudly against their dismissal as they were taken away in handcuffs.

The FPRO stated that despite strict warnings from the Inspector-General of Police that all personnel on election duty should be of good conduct and desist from escorting their principals to polling units throughout the duration of the election, the recalcitrant operatives were found blatantly breaching the

directive.

He maintained that this was unacceptable by all standards in the Force, noting that in the course of discreet investigations , the dismissed personnel were found to have compromised, engaged in unprofessional acts and other unbecoming conduct in total disrespect to orders and directives.

Awunah said, “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10 , 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

“The personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire , causing panic in the crowd.

“They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior police officers present at the venue.”

The FPRO disclosed that after the conclusion of investigation into the public mischief, the operatives were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the Force.

“They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said, noting that the personnel’s misconduct could be inimical to discipline and proper administration of the Force if not checked.

“Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organization not guided by the rule of law,” Awunah added.