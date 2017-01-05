Police found nothing incriminating during house search – Mrs Jonathan

Mrs. Jonathan said the police searched her family house but found nothing incriminating.

The former President’s wife, who spoke through her lawyer, Mr. Charles Ogboli, explained that three

cheque books, including one from Diamond Bank, were taken away from the premises.

She noted that contrary to a report in an online medium, it was the police that searched her house and

not the EFCC.

Mrs. Jonathan stated that the leader of the team he met on the ground explained that though they did not

set out to search the family house of the former first lady, the security man’s attitude forced them to do

so.

She described as embarrassing a situation where a security outfit would search a building in the absence

of the occupant.

“EFCC came last year and conducted a search in the absence of the occupant of the house. The NDLEA

also searched the same building. This also happened last year between November or thereabouts. It is an

embarrassment.

“I don’t know what they are actually looking for. Why are they searching a premises in the absence of

the occupant? It appears there is something they want to do there,” Mrs. Jonathan added.

According to her, “Today, it was not EFCC, but in the past, from November 2016, EFCC raided the

place. It is a family house meant for the brothers and sisters; the siblings. It is a family house of the

former First Lady in Maitama, Abuja.

“EFCC raided the place last year. Thereafter, NDLEA raided the place and throughout their raid, they

found nothing incriminating. Today, I got information that there were several policemen numbering

about 20 to 28 of them.

“So, when I got there, I demanded to see the leader of the team and I was directed to an Assistant

Commissioner of Police, who was in mufti and known as Williams. I asked him which of the command

are you from and he said they were from IG’s Special Unit. Somebody also in mufti intervened and said

they are from the AGF, Attorney General’s office.

“He told me that they came to search the house of a judge, but because of the attitude of the security

man, they decided to now move into the house (Patience Jonathan’s family building) and search the

house.

“They forced the door open and searched everything. At the end, they asked the security man to sign

that nothing incriminating was found. They took away three cheque books and a company iron seal. The

company seal does not belong to the former first lady because she is not staying there. The company is

not known to the first lady.”