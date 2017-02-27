Police have taken sides with Sheriff, says Makarfi’s PDP

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the police of taking sides with Ali Modu Sheriff, whom the appeal court declared national chairman of the party.

Dayo Adeyeye, spokesman of the faction, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Last Monday, the police stopped the faction from holding a meeting at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

At the news conference, Adeyeye urged the police not to give Sheriff access to the PDP national secretariat because an appeal had been filed at the supreme court against the judgment of a lower court declaring him chairman.

“Now that the party led by the national caretaker committee has filled appeal against the recent judgment, the status quo ante remains until the determination of the appeal to the supreme court,” he said.

“In the light of the above, we are calling on the police and the general public and lovers of peace and democracy to ask Senator Sheriff and Co to respect the on-going litigation processes. The police should ensure that Sheriff and Co do not occupy the national secretariat in order to avoid breakdown of law and order. We have noticed that the police have taken sides in this matter perhaps because of directives of the APC but a stitch in time saves nine.”

The PDP faction again blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the crisis in the party.

“We have stated several times that the APC has its hand deep in the PDP crises. There is no doubt that Sheriff’s activities against the PDP are being aided and abated by the APC,” it said.

SOURCE: The Cable