Police: No complaint filed to indicate Melaye has been kidnapped

The Nigeria police say it has not received any complaint or report on the purported kidnapping of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

Jimoh Moshood, public relations officer of the police, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

Moshood said the police did not receive any complaint on the incident “in any of its police stations or divisions throughout the federal capital territory (FCT) or any other state of the federation of the kidnap of Sen. Dino Melaye from any of his family members, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the senator has been kidnapped”.

The police spokesman said the alleged kidnap is being investigated and urged Melaye’s family members and associates to report the incident.

He said: “However, the force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or has information about the purported kidnap of the senator to report the incident to the nearest police station.”

Moshood said this would assist the police in the investigation into the matter.