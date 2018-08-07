Police not involved in NASS invasion – IGP Idris

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has exonerated the Nigeria Police Force from the Tuesday’s blockage of the National Assembly (NASS) by security operatives.

Idris stated this after a closed door meeting with the acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the blockage of the NASS complex was a surprise to him, adding that the police would soon issue a statement on the incident.

“Obviously, like I said, I have not got a detailed brief on that. So, when I get the brief, in fact we are going to issue a (press) release,’’ he said.

Osinbajo had on Tuesday sacked the Director General, Department of State Service, Lawal Daura with immediate effect, over the invasion of the premises of the National Assembly.

Osinbajo condemned the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex, describing it as “a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.’’

He maintained that the “unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.’’

The acting President assured Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty would be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

The sacked DSS boss had earlier met behind closed door with the acting president with the IGP Idris and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, in attendance.