Presidency vows “thorough investigation” Of Osinbajo’s ICPC nominees being probed for corruption August 5, 2017Hassan Adeb

The Presidency has vowed “speedy” and “thorough” investigation of two persons named to the board of the anti-graft agency, ICPC, Maimuma Aliyu and Sa’ad Alanamu, who are being investigated for alleged corruption.

The appointment of the two and 12 others was announced on Tuesday following approval by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

But the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, on Friday reported that Mr. Alanamu and Ms. Aliyu are separately under investigations for alleged corrupt practices by the police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the ICPC which they are to serve.

“The matter will be thoroughly investigated,” said the spokesperson for the Acting President, Laolu Akande, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Saturday morning. “The right thing will be done.”

Mr. Akande, however, did not state when the outcome of the said investigation would be known.

“I can’t say that, but there will be speedy investigation,” he said, stressing further, “that’s why I said prompt investigation and the right thing will be done.”

Anti-graft campaign remains a major campaign of the Buhari-Osinbajo administration, but many Nigerians have expressed shock at the naming persons under probe for corruption to serve on the board of an anti-graft agency.

While Mr. Alanamu is being investigated on corruption charges allegedly committed while he headed several institutions in Kwara State, Ms. Aliyu has a longstanding case of alleged abuse of office, misappropriation and diversion of public funds against her.

Mr. Akande was asked to comment on concerns about how Mr. Alanamu and Mrs. Aliyu scaled security screening before their appointments were announced – or if there was none.

He, however, declined comment but reiterated “prompt investigation.”

PREMIUM TIMES also spoke with Itse Sagay, the chief presidential adviser on anti-corruption campaign, who said he was not aware of the allegations against Mrs. Aliyu and Mr. Alanamu, but expressed concerns.

Mr. Sagay said: “I am just hearing it from you for the first time. I don’t have any information about that. But if it is true they are under investigation, especially by the ICPC itself, definitely it will be improper for them to be on the board. I think those who have the information should forward it to the appointing authority.”

According to the ICIR, charges were already being prepared against Mrs. Aliyu by the ICPC in preparation to taking her to court when her name was announced as a member of the new board of the commission.

Apart from the ICPC investigation, ICIR said its investigations showed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Nigerian Police have investigated several corruption cases against Ms. Aliyu, a former executive director of the Aso Savings and Loans.

In fact, in May, a police investigative report indicted her and recommended her for prosecution. The investigative report dated May 31, 2017, and signed by Taiwo Oyewale, a Superintendent of Police, for the Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGP Monitoring Unit, said Ms. Aliyu illegally converted to personal use a total of N58 million being proceeds of three plots of land belonging to her employers, Aso Savings and Loans.

Also, Mr. Alanamu, described as a protégé of Olusola Saraki, late politician and father of Senate President Bukola Saraki, is being investigated by the ICPC for corruption and bribery.

He is being accused of collecting bribes from contractors handling TETFUND contracts, which he approved as Chairman of the Board of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

SOURCE: Premium Times